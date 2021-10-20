UrduPoint.com

Five Brick Kilns Sealed In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 04:52 PM

District government sealed five brick kilns for violation of zigzag technology during operation launched here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :District government sealed five brick kilns for violation of zigzag technology during operation launched here Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner City Khwaja Umair Mahmood took action along with an environment team on direction of DC Amir Kareem at Saiwra Chowk and Durrana Lungana.

DC stated in a statement that it wouldn't let any brick kiln run without zigzag technology.

He said environment department was tasked to hold survey of industrial states as well to control spread of smog in the environment.

