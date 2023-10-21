Open Menu

Five Brick Kilns Sealed Over Smog

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The district administration has launched a crackdown against brick kilns for not adopting zigzag technology and sealed five kilns in order to prevent smog.

Assistant Commissioners along with the district task force have raided in Multan, Shujabad and Jalalpur Pir Wala areas and closed three brick kilns completely by throwing water over continuous violations.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that there was zero tolerance policy to prevent smog under the directions of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister and brick kiln owners were given a final deadline for adopting zigzag technology.

He further said that action was also underway against commercial vehicles and elements involved in the burning of crop's residues.

