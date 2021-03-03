UrduPoint.com
Five Brick-kilns Sealed Over Violations

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration on Wednesday sealed five brick kilns over the failure of adopting zigzag technology.

In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt ® Anwar ul Haq, Assistant Commissioner Mehr Abbass conducted raids on various brick-kilns and found that five kilns were still manufacturing bricks on conventional models.

Mehr said that as the government had introduced new laws to avoid the threat of smog that has emerged as a major environmental issue, some brick-kilns were still using the old method.

The AC asked the brick kilns owners to adopt zigzag technology else strict action would be taken against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

