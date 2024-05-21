Five BS-18 officers transferred

The government of Punjab has issued a notification of transfers and posting of five BS-18 officers on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The government of Punjab has issued a notification of transfers and posting of five BS-18 officers on Tuesday.

According to the notification, Sadaf Fatima, Deputy Secretary Services, has been directed to report to S&GAD, Iffat-ul-Nisa has been posted as Deputy Secretary Development S&GAD, Tania Rashid has been posted as Deputy Secretary IPC S&GAD, Zaheer Liaquat Baig has been posted as Director PDMA, and Jamal Hafeez has been posted as Deputy Secretary Home Department, Punjab.