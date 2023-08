SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Five buffaloes were hit to death by a truck in a nearby village on Thursday.

Police said the accident took place near Moza Wadhal, in the jurisdiction of Jhawrian Police station where a rashly driven loaded truck hit five buffaloesworth Rs 1.8 million. All the buffaloes died on the spot.

A case has been registered against the truck driver.