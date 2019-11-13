Five bureaucrats reshuffled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has reshuffled five officers of provincial bureaucracy against various posts in public interest with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has reshuffled five officers of provincial bureaucracy against various posts in public interest with immediate effect.

According to an official statement issued here on Wednesday, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary who was awaiting posting in Establishment Department has been posted as Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Special Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Arshad Khan has been posted as Secretary Higher education replacing Manzoor Ahmad who has been posted as Director General Provincial Ombudsman.

Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat who was working as Director General Provincial Ombudsman has been posted as Special Secretary Establishment replacing Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan who has been posted as Director General Projects Merged Areas.