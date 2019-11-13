UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Bureaucrats Reshuffled In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Five bureaucrats reshuffled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has reshuffled five officers of provincial bureaucracy against various posts in public interest with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has reshuffled five officers of provincial bureaucracy against various posts in public interest with immediate effect.

According to an official statement issued here on Wednesday, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary who was awaiting posting in Establishment Department has been posted as Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Special Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Arshad Khan has been posted as Secretary Higher education replacing Manzoor Ahmad who has been posted as Director General Provincial Ombudsman.

Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat who was working as Director General Provincial Ombudsman has been posted as Special Secretary Establishment replacing Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan who has been posted as Director General Projects Merged Areas.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Government

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets with Sharjah triennial task ..

4 minutes ago

Microsoft announces ‘AI Centre of Excellence for ..

19 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate17th legislative ..

19 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises Emirati family: She ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI down 0.9% during January to O ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC’s In-Country Value Program to drive over A ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.