Five Bureaucrats Transferred In KP
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 07:03 PM
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered postings and transfers of five officers of Provincial Management Service and Pakistan Administrative Service with immediate effect
According to KP Establishment Department, services of Hameed-ur-Rehamm who was awaiting posting in Establishment Department have been on the disposal of Planning Department while Additional Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department; Khalid Mehmood has been directed to report at Administration Department.
Similarly, Nasraullah who was serving in Planning Department has been posted as Additional Secretary in Home and Tribal Affairs department, Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat, Muhammad Fawad has been posted as Coordinator PMRU and Engineer Syed Shah Zeb has been retained as Deputy Director in office of Director General Projects.