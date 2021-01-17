Five burglars held in Kohat

Police have arrested five burglars who were allegedly involved in KDA National Bank robbery, while stolen money Rs.275000 is recovered from their possession

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ):Police have arrested five burglars who were allegedly involved in KDA National Bank robbery, while stolen money Rs.275000 is recovered from their possession.

In a press conference today, it is revealed by DSP Ijaz Abazai that robbers involved in bank robbery in KDA branch of National Bank Raheem Dad, Gulab, Taj Ali, Zakir and Tariq residents of Orakzai district, Paya Javaki and Jerma are arrested with the help of modern technology and ground intelligence.

DSP has said that in police custody arrested robbers have revealed names of their three other accomplices involved in bank robbery before police investigation team.