Five business points sealed over SoP violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :District administration have sealed five business points over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoPs) in a crackdown launched during the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the officers of district government launched a crackdown against violators of SoP and sealed five business points including a marriage hall.

The officers also imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on the marriage hall administration.

The officers also arrested five citizens over violations and got registered FIRs against another five violators during the last 24 hours. Fine of Rs 15,000 has also been imposed on 31 citizens for not wearing face mask.

The district administration has imposed a total of Rs 98,000 fine on the violators.