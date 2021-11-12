UrduPoint.com

Five Candidates Elected Unopposed In Kalu Khan UC

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 04:51 PM

Five candidates including two women from Awami National Party (ANP) have been elected unopposed on Village and Kissan Council seats of Kalu Khan union council, Swabi

According to details, no other candidate filed nomination papers against the elected candidates. Those elected unopposed included Intizar Ali on Kissan Councilor seat for village council-2, Masroor Alam on Kissan Councilor seat for village council-3, Saleh Muhammad on Kissan Councilor seat for village council-4, Amir Suhail on Youth Councilor seat for village council-3, Mubasssir Khan on Youth Council seat for Village council-4, Nazira Bibi on Women seat for village council-2 and Shah e Irum on Women seat for village council-5.

From all the four tehsils of Swabi district, a total of 53 candidates were in the run for the seat of tehsil Nazim while for Neighborhood Council 160 and for Village Council 1215 candidates have filed their nomination papers.

