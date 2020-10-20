Five car lifters held, 3 vehicles seized

Police have arrested five members gang of car lifters and recovered three stolen vehicles from their possession here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five members gang of car lifters and recovered three stolen vehicles from their possession here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action Cantt Police have arrested five members gang involved in car lifting.

The lifters were identified as include Mohammad Ali Agha, Nazar Taqi, Shafaat Ali, Umar Farooq and Mohammad Waseem.

Police have recovered three stolen vehicles worth lakhs of rupees from their custody.

The SHO Cantt Police Station said that the gang members used to rent expensive vehicles from different districts and sell them at very cheap prices.

City Police Officer CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younis appreciated the performance of police team and said that other accomplices and facilitators of the accused must be arrested.

He directed to take strict action against anti social elements and said that it is responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.