UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Car Lifters Held, 3 Vehicles Seized

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 10:06 PM

Five car lifters held, 3 vehicles seized

Police have arrested five members gang of car lifters and recovered three stolen vehicles from their possession here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five members gang of car lifters and recovered three stolen vehicles from their possession here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action Cantt Police have arrested five members gang involved in car lifting.

The lifters were identified as include Mohammad Ali Agha, Nazar Taqi, Shafaat Ali, Umar Farooq and Mohammad Waseem.

Police have recovered three stolen vehicles worth lakhs of rupees from their custody.

The SHO Cantt Police Station said that the gang members used to rent expensive vehicles from different districts and sell them at very cheap prices.

City Police Officer CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younis appreciated the performance of police team and said that other accomplices and facilitators of the accused must be arrested.

He directed to take strict action against anti social elements and said that it is responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rent Vehicles Car Ali Agha From

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai a moment to collaborate for shared ..

7 minutes ago

Simple enforcement of law in Sindh become a joke d ..

2 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends sigining of MoU between Ahm ..

8 minutes ago

Slim 51% Majority Wants Judge Amy Coney Barrett Se ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Urges UN, Regional Organizations to Join Pe ..

3 minutes ago

SU initiates austerity measures

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.