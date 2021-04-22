UrduPoint.com
Five Car Liftres Arrested, Six Vehicles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Islamabad Police has arrested five car liftres and recovered six vehicles from them worth millions of rupees, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

According to details, a special team of AVLC headed by DSP Malik Basheer Ahmed succeeded to arrest five car liftres identified as Sajjad, Yousaf Khan, Aftab, Usman Khalid and Khalid Rehmat Ali while six vehicles worth millions of rupees were also recovered from them.

The vehicles recovered from these gangsters have been found stolen from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and their details is as follows: Suzuki Mehran Car (SA-098), Toyata Aqua model 2013, Honda Civic Car (ACJ-755), Toyota Car (WE-157), Suzuki Mehran Car (LED-9137) and Suzuki Mehran stolen from Rawalpindi area.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) have appreciated this overall performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members.

