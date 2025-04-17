Five cases registered against Junaid Akbar: IHC told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has been informed that a total of five cases are registered against Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Junaid Akbar in Islamabad.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro of heard a case seeking provision of cases details against Junaid Akbar.

The Attock and Islamabad police have submitted their reports which stated that four cases were registered with Attock Police while one case was with Islamabad police. During the hearing, Ayesha Khalid appeared in the court on behalf of Junaid Akbar.

The court disposed of the case with instructions after the police report was presented.