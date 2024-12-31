Five Cases Registered Against Kanwal Shauzeb, IHC Told
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 07:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed the petition after submission of report regarding the cases against PTI’s leader Kanwal Shauzeb.
The report stated that a total of five FIRs are registered against the petitioner in jurisdiction of Federal capital.
IHC’s Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard and disposed of the petition filed by PTI leader seeking cases details against her.
During the course of proceeding, DSP Legal Islamabad Police Sajid Cheema appeared before the bench and presented the report which stated that five cases are registered against the petitioner in capital.
After the report was submitted, the court disposed of the case.
