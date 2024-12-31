Open Menu

Five Cases Registered Against Kanwal Shauzeb, IHC Told

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 07:13 PM

Five cases registered against Kanwal Shauzeb, IHC told

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed the petition after submission of report regarding the cases against PTI’s leader Kanwal Shauzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed the petition after submission of report regarding the cases against PTI’s leader Kanwal Shauzeb.

The report stated that a total of five FIRs are registered against the petitioner in jurisdiction of Federal capital.

IHC’s Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard and disposed of the petition filed by PTI leader seeking cases details against her.

During the course of proceeding, DSP Legal Islamabad Police Sajid Cheema appeared before the bench and presented the report which stated that five cases are registered against the petitioner in capital.

After the report was submitted, the court disposed of the case.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

“Uraan Pakistan” poised to ensure sustainable ..

“Uraan Pakistan” poised to ensure sustainable economic growth: Federal Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Five cases registered against Kanwal Shauzeb, IHC ..

Five cases registered against Kanwal Shauzeb, IHC told

1 minute ago
 Sharjeel extends greetings on new year, says aeria ..

Sharjeel extends greetings on new year, says aerial firing is banned

1 minute ago
 Havelian Small Industry project gains momentum, no ..

Havelian Small Industry project gains momentum, notices issued for dues recovery

1 minute ago
 DC Upper Kohistan for safeguarding inmates rights

DC Upper Kohistan for safeguarding inmates rights

1 minute ago
 Ahsan sees SIFC, CPEC-5Cs as ‘golden opportuniti ..

Ahsan sees SIFC, CPEC-5Cs as ‘golden opportunities’ to succeed Pakistan’s ..

1 minute ago
Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister S ..

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar meet ..

5 minutes ago
 WSSC'S week-long cleanliness drive in full swing

WSSC'S week-long cleanliness drive in full swing

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes no ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of setting vehicles on fi ..

5 minutes ago
 Implementation of section 144 is task of govt for ..

Implementation of section 144 is task of govt for public interest: Chief Ministe ..

5 minutes ago
 New year celebrations start in New Zealand with am ..

New year celebrations start in New Zealand with amazing fireworks

20 minutes ago
 Putin hails achievements in New Year's speech mark ..

Putin hails achievements in New Year's speech marking 25 years in power

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan