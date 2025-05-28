Five cattle markets set up ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

In line with the directives of the Government of Punjab and under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration of Multan has established five official cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

According to Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, designated cattle markets have been set up at Mouza Jaswant Nagar, Samorana, and Fatima Jinnah Town, while additional markets have been established in Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujabad.

To ensure smooth operations and facilitate citizens, the Deputy Commissioner has directed that service counters of all relevant district departments be established within the cattle markets.

These include health, livestock, municipal services, civil defense, and veterinary services, aiming to maintain hygiene, regulate prices, and ensure animal health checks.

The initiative aims to provide a safe, organized, and accessible environment for buyers and sellers during the Eid season, in accordance with provincial government guidelines issued by Chief Secretary Punjab.

The district administration has also launched a public awareness campaign through social and print media to guide citizens on the use of designated markets and to avoid unregulated animal trading in residential areas.