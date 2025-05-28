Open Menu

Five Cattle Markets Set Up Ahead Of Eid-ul-Adha

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 07:49 PM

Five cattle markets set up ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

In line with the directives of the Government of Punjab and under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration of Multan has established five official cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) In line with the directives of the Government of Punjab and under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration of Multan has established five official cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

According to Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, designated cattle markets have been set up at Mouza Jaswant Nagar, Samorana, and Fatima Jinnah Town, while additional markets have been established in Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujabad.

To ensure smooth operations and facilitate citizens, the Deputy Commissioner has directed that service counters of all relevant district departments be established within the cattle markets.

These include health, livestock, municipal services, civil defense, and veterinary services, aiming to maintain hygiene, regulate prices, and ensure animal health checks.

The initiative aims to provide a safe, organized, and accessible environment for buyers and sellers during the Eid season, in accordance with provincial government guidelines issued by Chief Secretary Punjab.

The district administration has also launched a public awareness campaign through social and print media to guide citizens on the use of designated markets and to avoid unregulated animal trading in residential areas.

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed honour ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed honour winners of 5th edition of Arab ..

46 seconds ago
 Sharjah CP approves Sharjah Digital Integration Pr ..

Sharjah CP approves Sharjah Digital Integration Programme

1 minute ago
 Dubai Chambers hosts roundtable to strengthen trad ..

Dubai Chambers hosts roundtable to strengthen trade cooperation with EU

1 minute ago
 Cox, AMEA Power launch water alliance ventures

Cox, AMEA Power launch water alliance ventures

2 minutes ago
 UAE, EU continue talks on Comprehensive Economic P ..

UAE, EU continue talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 minutes ago
 Arab Media Summit: AI, social platforms define lan ..

Arab Media Summit: AI, social platforms define landscape of modern media

2 minutes ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 4th cohor ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 4th cohort of Grade 12 students from Vi ..

2 minutes ago
 Lebanon's Prime Minister visits Museum of the Futu ..

Lebanon's Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future

3 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority lauds 3 wins at Sharjah Publ ..

Federal Tax Authority lauds 3 wins at Sharjah Public Finance Award

3 minutes ago
 MoFA summons Israeli Ambassador, condemns in stron ..

MoFA summons Israeli Ambassador, condemns in strongest terms offensive, deplorab ..

3 minutes ago
 Al Fanar Gas Group, Siemens Energy sign strategic ..

Al Fanar Gas Group, Siemens Energy sign strategic MoU to collaborate on clean en ..

3 minutes ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi receives Deputy Secretary-General of ..

Ali Al Nuaimi receives Deputy Secretary-General of European External Action Serv ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan