Five Cattle Markets Set Up For Eid-ul-Azha In ICT
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, chaired a meeting at his office regarding the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, deciding that five cattle markets would be set up in the Federal Capital.
According to the spokesman of the ICT Administration, "In preparation for Eid-ul-Azha, Islamabad's district administration is gearing up for the cattle market season."
The meeting was attended by all Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Directors from the District Management Authority (DMA), the Livestock Department, and representatives from the Traffic Police.
It was decided in the meeting that from June 6, livestock markets will open at five designated locations in Islamabad.
These markets will be set up at Sultana Foundation, Zia Mosque, Barakahu, I-14, and Margalla Avenue.
The DC Memon emphasized the need to maintain cleanliness in these markets.
Special arrangements will be made for the comfort of both traders and citizens, including shaded areas and a clean water supply for the animals.
The sale and purchase of cattle will only be permitted at these specified locations.
The DC Memon warned that any trading outside these areas would result in action against both buyers and sellers.
The spokesman said, "With these measures, the administration aims to ensure a smooth and orderly Eid-ul-Azha cattle market experience for everyone involved."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy
Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president
Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Swindlers loot expat12 minutes ago
-
PM urges auto industry to start local manufacturing, implement deletion policy1 hour ago
-
Hyderabad cylinder blast killed 3 including children, several injured2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of playback singer, actor Inayat Hussain Bhatti observed2 hours ago
-
Two people killed as speeding tanker overturned2 hours ago
-
PM for plans on B2B meetings, attracting Chinese industry during his China visit2 hours ago
-
PM chairs meeting on preparations of ministries about China visit3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's nuclear capability guarantor for peace, power balance in region: Kh Asif12 hours ago
-
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments12 hours ago
-
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan12 hours ago
-
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima12 hours ago
-
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy12 hours ago