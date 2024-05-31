Five cattle markets set up for Eid-ul-Azha in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, chaired a meeting at his office regarding the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, deciding that five cattle markets would be set up in the Federal Capital.

According to the spokesman of the ICT Administration, "In preparation for Eid-ul-Azha, Islamabad's district administration is gearing up for the cattle market season."

The meeting was attended by all Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Directors from the District Management Authority (DMA), the Livestock Department, and representatives from the Traffic Police.

It was decided in the meeting that from June 6, livestock markets will open at five designated locations in Islamabad.

These markets will be set up at Sultana Foundation, Zia Mosque, Barakahu, I-14, and Margalla Avenue.

The DC Memon emphasized the need to maintain cleanliness in these markets.

Special arrangements will be made for the comfort of both traders and citizens, including shaded areas and a clean water supply for the animals.

The sale and purchase of cattle will only be permitted at these specified locations.

The DC Memon warned that any trading outside these areas would result in action against both buyers and sellers.

The spokesman said, "With these measures, the administration aims to ensure a smooth and orderly Eid-ul-Azha cattle market experience for everyone involved."