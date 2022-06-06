UrduPoint.com

Five Cattle Markets To Be Established Ahead Of Eid-ul-Azha

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Five cattle markets to be established ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will establish five cattle markets at different locations on the outskirts of the Federal capital ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The cattle markets would be established at Barakahu, Sultana Foundation Taramri, Sangjani/Tarnol, Railways Carriage Factory and E-11/2.

It was decided in a meeting met here with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon in the chair.

It was attended by assistant commissioners, magistrates and officials from Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.

The meeting decided to ensure strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be issued by the district administration in the wake of the Congo spread.

A huge movement of livestock and mass gatherings in cattle markets always pose threats of communicable diseases like cholera, typhoid fever, Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) and respiratory infections.

DC Islamabad said that it was the responsibility of the capital administration to provide an opportunity to citizens of Islamabad to perform their religious duties along with safety measures.

