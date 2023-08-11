Open Menu

Five Caught For Pilfering Electricity

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Five caught for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Five persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity directly from the main transmission lines and through meter tempering in the district.

According to details, on a report of Sub Division Officer (SDO) Gepco, Muradpur police detained Hassan Kazmi from Ratian Syedan, Adnan from Ugoki police station precincts, Shamas Mushtaq from Bombanwala police station area, Talha Adnan from the jurisdiction of Sambrial and Mohsin Ali from Bhopalwala for stealing electricity.

Police have registered cases and started investigation, in this regard.

