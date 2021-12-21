UrduPoint.com

Five Caught Over Electricity Theft

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 06:57 PM

Five caught over electricity theft

Five persons were caught allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tampering in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Five persons were caught allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tampering in Sialkot district.

On the report of Sub-Division Officers Rangpura, Phalora and Sabzpir, police conducted raids and caught red handed Adil, Mazoor, Amjad, Sufian and Syed Ahsan Raza while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tampering.

Police have registered cases and started investigations.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Sialkot From

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 21 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 21 Dec 2021

3 minutes ago
 President for imparting contemporary education

President for imparting contemporary education

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims four more patients, infects 183 ot ..

COVID-19 claims four more patients, infects 183 others

3 minutes ago
 US to offer free Covid tests as Omicron becomes do ..

US to offer free Covid tests as Omicron becomes dominant

3 minutes ago
 CM's aide directs speedy completion of UIP tax sur ..

CM's aide directs speedy completion of UIP tax survey

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking disqualif ..

Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking disqualification of Ishaq Dar's Senate ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.