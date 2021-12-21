Five caught over electricity theft

Five persons were caught allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tampering in Sialkot district

On the report of Sub-Division Officers Rangpura, Phalora and Sabzpir, police conducted raids and caught red handed Adil, Mazoor, Amjad, Sufian and Syed Ahsan Raza while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tampering.

Police have registered cases and started investigations.