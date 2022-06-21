Five chicken shops imposed fine of Rs 58,000

Food safety teams imposed a fine of Rs 58,000 on five chicken shops over different violations, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Food safety teams imposed a fine of Rs 58,000 on five chicken shops over different violations, here on Tuesday.

On the directions of Director General Punjab food Authority, the teams raided 25 chicken shops and issued warnings to 19 shopkeepers. Five shopkeepers were fined while a case was registered against one shopkeeper over selling poor quality chicken.