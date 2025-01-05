Open Menu

Five Children Die Due To Alleged Suffocation In Gujrat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The bodies of five siblings were recovered from a house near Bakra Mandi Gujrat on Sunday, with initial reports suggesting they died due to suffocation caused by burning coals in a closed room. 

According to a private news channel and Rescue 1122 staff, the deceased were shifted to the hospital for further examination.

According to the police, the mother stated that she had gone to the hospital, and upon returning, found the children unconscious because the children had lit coals in the room.

The victims were identified as 13-year-old Laiba, 11-year-old Hashim, 10-year-old Hadi, 7-year-old Salem Fayyaz, and 6-year-old Manan. 

Police have launched an investigation into the incident to confirm the exact cause of death.

