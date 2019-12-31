Five children died of epidemics caused by chilled weather in Tharparkar

(@imziishan)



MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Five more children died due to epidemic diseases triggered by chilled weather here at Civil hospital on Tuesday. According to a report, like other parts of country Tharparkar district was also in grip of severe cold, witnessing desert look throughout the district.

residents were bound to stay their homes.Report said that,due to severe cold five kids have died including 9 months baby saavi D/O vikram.new born kid teertaa s/o Bheendo Meghwar and Samiullah Lanjo died, bringing the toll of kids to 67 current month , 835 in year 2019.