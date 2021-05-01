Five children drowned in Kohistan in two incidents

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :At least five school-going children Saturday drowned in River Kadia while crossing a wooden brig in two different incidents.

According to the police sources and local elder Malik Umar, in the first incident occurred in the Mershahi area when three children, two of them brothers, fell into the Kandia River while crossing a wooden bridge.

All three unfortunate children were going back to their homes after school. Rescue workers and police have recovered the bodies of the two real brothers and the search for the third victim is in progress.

The second unfortunate incident took place a little farther from the first one in the Kunai area, where two friends have swept away while swimming in the river. Divers have failed to recover the bodies of the children while the search operation is continued.