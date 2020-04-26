UrduPoint.com
Five Children Drowned To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 05:10 PM

Five children drowned to death

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as five children including two brothers drowned to death in a water filled pit of an under-construction building in Surjani Town area of the metropolitan on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Zubair s/o Abdul Ghaffar (12), Masood s/o Fareed Ahmed (13), Fayyaz s/o Fareed Ahmed (8) years Arman s/o Tahir (13) and Furqan s/o Tariq (12).

The deceased children were playing at the site if incident. They were residents of Surjani Town Sector-7A.

Their bodies were recovered by rescue workers, and shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, SSP West Fida Hussain Janwri said that a case could be registered on behalf of the families of deceased children.

He said that the pond (water filled pit) should not have been built. The concerned builder should have deployed security or should have build a wall.

