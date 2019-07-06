Five Children Killed As Water Tank Collapse In Kohat
Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Five children were died while four other received severe injuries when a newly constructed water tank fell on them in Kohat Saturday Morning.
The injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Kohat where condition of two of them was stated to be critical, Radio Pakistan reported.
Police have registered a case.