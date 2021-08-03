UrduPoint.com

Five Children Killed In Roof Collapse Incident Laid To Rest

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:01 AM

Five children killed in roof collapse incident laid to rest

Five children who were killed in a roof collapse incident last Sunday evening at galaywal police area of district Lodhran were laid to rest after Namaz-e-Janaza on Monday

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Five children who were killed in a roof collapse incident last Sunday evening at galaywal police area of district Lodhran were laid to rest after Namaz-e-Janaza on Monday.

The funeral prayers of some children were held at Jalalpur Pirwala as they had reached Lodhran to visit relatives while the rest were buried at Lodhran.

Total eight children were watching television at their home when the roof of their room caved in due to load of construction material placed over it. Rescue 1122 had recovered bodies of eight children from the debris and five of them were found dead while three others were injured.

The children killed included Momina Bibi (13) d/o Muhammad Saleem, her sister Ajwa Bibi (11), and her brother Hammad (8). Two other children included Muhammad Musa (7) s/o Rana Naeem and Rameen Bibi (5) d/o Muhammad Sajjad, SHO Gaylaywal Amir Nadeem told APP by phone.

The SHO denied reports that someone else's house was under construction who had placed the construction material over the roof. He clarified that part of the same house was under construction and they themselves had placed the construction material on the roof that proved fatal.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Visit Same Lodhran Jalalpur Pirwala Rescue 1122 Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

17 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

1 hour ago
 EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanc ..

EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanced Marine Conservation and Fis ..

1 hour ago
 Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC ..

Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC economic cooperation and integ ..

2 hours ago
 Indian atrocities increasing after passing every s ..

Indian atrocities increasing after passing every single day in IIOJK: AJK Presid ..

29 seconds ago
 Modi's 'autocratic step' makes KPL successful even ..

Modi's 'autocratic step' makes KPL successful even before its inauguration: Farr ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.