Five children killed in roof collapse incident laid to rest

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Five children who were killed in a roof collapse incident last Sunday evening at galaywal police area of district Lodhran were laid to rest after Namaz-e-Janaza on Monday.

The funeral prayers of some children were held at Jalalpur Pirwala as they had reached Lodhran to visit relatives while the rest were buried at Lodhran.

Total eight children were watching television at their home when the roof of their room caved in due to load of construction material placed over it. Rescue 1122 had recovered bodies of eight children from the debris and five of them were found dead while three others were injured.

The children killed included Momina Bibi (13) d/o Muhammad Saleem, her sister Ajwa Bibi (11), and her brother Hammad (8). Two other children included Muhammad Musa (7) s/o Rana Naeem and Rameen Bibi (5) d/o Muhammad Sajjad, SHO Gaylaywal Amir Nadeem told APP by phone.

The SHO denied reports that someone else's house was under construction who had placed the construction material over the roof. He clarified that part of the same house was under construction and they themselves had placed the construction material on the roof that proved fatal.