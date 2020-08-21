Five children of a family drowned

At least five children belonging to the same family drowned in a pool in Kheri Shekhan area here Friday

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :At least five children belonging to the same family drowned in a pool in Kheri Shekhan area here Friday.

Police said the ill-fated family belonged to Tirah area and was working for a land-owner in Kheri Sheikahn.

The incident occurred when mother of the children took them along to the pool for washing clothes.

The children drowned in deep waters in a bid to rescue each other, police said adding bodies of the children aging from 9 to 13 years have been retrieved from the water.

The dead included four young age girls and a boy. Their bodies were shifted to Chorlucky Hospital for autopsy.