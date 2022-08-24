UrduPoint.com

Five Children Swept Away By Flash Flood In Upper Dir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Five children were swept away by flash flood while on way back to home after attending school in Shaltalo area of Upper Dir District on Wednesday.

According to details, the ill-fated children were going back to home after attending classes in their school.

Rescue 1122, on receiving emergency call rushed to the site and started operation with the cooperation of local person.

Dead bodies of four drowned children have been recovered while search for the fifth one is in progress.

