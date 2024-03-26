Open Menu

Five Chinese Among Six Killed In Suicide Explosion: DIG

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Five Chinese among six killed in suicide explosion: DIG

A suicide bomber rammed his explosive-packed vehicle into the van of Chinese engineers at Besham area, killing six including five Chinese nationals here

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A suicide bomber rammed his explosive-packed vehicle into the van of Chinese engineers at Besham area, killing six including five Chinese nationals here.

"At least six people including five Chinese engineers were killed after their vehicle was ambushed at Besham area," Malakand's deputy inspector general of police (DIG) said Tuesday.

The top police officer while confirming the number of casualties said that a suicide bomber crashed his vehicle loaded with explosives into the car in which the engineers were travelling.

He said a Pakistani driver succumbed to his wounds at hospital. He said the Chinese engineers were going to Dasu camp Kohistan from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of security personnel arrived at the incident’s site and cordoned off the area.

Security forces have launched a search operation to arrest the perpetrators of crime.

APP/fam/

