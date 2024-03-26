Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack

(@Abdulla99267510)

Mohammad Ali Gandapur, the regional police chief, confirmed the casualties and stated that relief operations were underway.

SHANGLA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2024) A convoy transporting Chinese engineers from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu was targeted by a suicide bomber near Besham, district Shangla of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

The attack resulted in the loss of five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver, with several others wounded.

Dasu, known for its major dam project, has unfortunately witnessed previous attacks, including a deadly bus blast in 2021 claiming 13 lives, including nine Chinese nationals.

(Developing story)