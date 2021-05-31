UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Citizens Arrested On Violation Of COVID SOPs

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 06:52 PM

Five citizens arrested on violation of COVID SOPs

District administration managed to arrest five persons for violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :District administration managed to arrest five persons for violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures SOPs.

According to official sources, the officials conducted raids at various locations across the district.

The officials sealed five business centre including one marriage hall. The owner of the marriage hall was accommodating a marriage party at the hall. He was fined Rs 20,000 for violation.

Similarly, 30 citizens sans masks were fined Rs 15,000. Overall, Rs 98,000 fine was imposed on violators, during the raids.

The district administration also got cases registered against five citizens.

Related Topics

Business Fine Marriage Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi nuclear regulators share nuclear expert ..

10 minutes ago

Philippines wants close cooperation with UAE to ac ..

10 minutes ago

Putin ready to discuss rights in Russia, US with B ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Metallurgists Must Refund $1.3Bln of 2020 ..

8 minutes ago

Riphah University organizes 3rd Int'l E-Conference ..

8 minutes ago

TII&#039;s Secure Systems Research Centre joins Li ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.