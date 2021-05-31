Five citizens arrested on violation of COVID SOPs

District administration managed to arrest five persons for violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :District administration managed to arrest five persons for violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures SOPs.

According to official sources, the officials conducted raids at various locations across the district.

The officials sealed five business centre including one marriage hall. The owner of the marriage hall was accommodating a marriage party at the hall. He was fined Rs 20,000 for violation.

Similarly, 30 citizens sans masks were fined Rs 15,000. Overall, Rs 98,000 fine was imposed on violators, during the raids.

The district administration also got cases registered against five citizens.