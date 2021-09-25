UrduPoint.com

Five Citizens Deprived Of Cash, Valuables

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 04:15 PM

Five citizens were deprived of cash and valuables at gun point by armed outlaws in separate incidents reported in the city here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :

According to police sources, Sardar Masih was returning home from market when three unidentified armed outlaws intercepted him near Adda Mehr Shah. They held him hostage at gun point and snatched cash Rs 225,000. The criminals also injured him for putting resistance and escaped.

In another incident, Asif was going to Kabirwala by car along with his family when two armed motorcyclists snatched cash Rs 45,000 and jewellery from them at gun point.

Armed outlaws entered into the house of Dost Muhammad Niazi of Chak 67/15-L. They held the family hostage at gun point and looted cash Rs 100,000, gold ornaments and other valuables from the house and escaped.

Another citizen was reported to be deprived of cash Rs 18,000 and mobile phone by armed outlaws.

Meanwhile, three unidentified armed outlaws looted cash Rs 30,000 and valuables from the house of Mujahid Hussain resident of Chak 38/10-R.

Separate cases have been registered with the concerned police stations and investigations have been started, police sources added.

