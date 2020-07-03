UrduPoint.com
Five City Streets Containing 03 Private-sector Health Facilities Sealed In Mirpur After Rapid Growth Of The COVID-19 Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:51 PM

Five city streets containing 03 private-sector health facilities sealed in Mirpur after rapid growth of the COVID-19 case

Local authorities sealed five city streets with institutions including three private sector hospitals in view of the rapid spread of novel corona virus in late city of Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) : Local authorities sealed five city streets with institutions including three private sector hospitals in view of the rapid spread of novel corona virus in late city of Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Divisional chief of the State Information Department (PID) Mirpur Javed Malik, quoting a spokesperson of Mirpur Deputy Commissioner, told APP here Friday night that the administration totally sealed five streets of different housing sectors in Mirpukr city besides three private-sector hospitals and a foam manufacturing unit for an indefinite period including Alnoor Hospital, Mirza Abdul Qayyum Memoraial Hospital, Ahmed Lab and UK Foam Manufacting factory, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

