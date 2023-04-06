Five clinical labs sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :A team of the Health Department, during a crackdown on quacks, sealed five clinical labs/ diagnostic centres, here on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asfand Yar, along with District Health Officer Dr Syed Atta-ul-Monam and Drug Inspector Mohsin Asgar checked labs and observed different violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including lack of record, expired kits, unregistered medicine.

The teams sealed Meezan lab collection centre Saleemi Chowk, Ahmed Saleemi Chowk, Test Zone Diagnostic Centre, Life Line Lab and Australian Concept Medical Centre.