UrduPoint.com

Five Colleges Given Post-graduate Status, Says Nadeem Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Five colleges given post-graduate status, says Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Nadeem Qureshi Saturday said that five colleges have been given post-graduate status including Alamdar Hussain college in which students would be offered BS courses.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of BS classes at Government Alamdar Hussain Islamia College here.

He also announced Rs 20 million funds for construction of extra classrooms in the college.

Nadeem Qureshi urged the students to play their role in serving the country and the nation by equipping themselves with education.  The colleges which have given post-graduate status included Alamdar Hussain Islamia College, Civil Line College, Fatima Jinnah Girls College, Civil Defense College and Chungi No.

14 College.

The students in these institutions would be able to get affordable and quality education as compared to other institutions. Nadeem Qureshi said that Iqbal Secondary Girls school and Kari Jamandan schools have also been upgraded. Secretary Multan board Khuram Shehzad Qureshi, Principal Wilayat Hussain Islamia College, Sheikh Ejaz, Director of Public Relations, Sajjad Jahania and large number of dignitaries from PP 216 participated in the ceremony. The ceremony ended with the National Anthem.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Education Fatima Jinnah From Government Million PP-216

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

18 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

19 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

19 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.