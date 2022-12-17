Five colleges given post-graduate status, says Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Nadeem Qureshi Saturday said that five colleges have been given post-graduate status including Alamdar Hussain college in which students would be offered BS courses.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of BS classes at Government Alamdar Hussain Islamia College here.

He also announced Rs 20 million funds for construction of extra classrooms in the college.

Nadeem Qureshi urged the students to play their role in serving the country and the nation by equipping themselves with education. The colleges which have given post-graduate status included Alamdar Hussain Islamia College, Civil Line College, Fatima Jinnah Girls College, Civil Defense College and Chungi No.

14 College.

The students in these institutions would be able to get affordable and quality education as compared to other institutions. Nadeem Qureshi said that Iqbal Secondary Girls school and Kari Jamandan schools have also been upgraded. Secretary Multan board Khuram Shehzad Qureshi, Principal Wilayat Hussain Islamia College, Sheikh Ejaz, Director of Public Relations, Sajjad Jahania and large number of dignitaries from PP 216 participated in the ceremony. The ceremony ended with the National Anthem.