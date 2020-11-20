Five colonial era Govt. rest houses in Nathia Gali transferred to Tourism Department: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has transferred the management and administration of five colonial era Government rest houses in scenic Nathia Gali to Tourism Department to promote recreational and domestic tourism in the province.

Latifur Rehman, spokesman KP Tourism and sports Department told APP on Friday that management and administration of five state-of-the art colonial era boutique style government rest houses located in scenic Nathia Gali in Abbottabad district were transferred to Tourism, Sports and Culture Department by KP Government.

These colonial era rest houses included Governor House, Chief Minister House, Hamala Speaker House, Police House and Kamak House at Nathia Gali in Abbottabad.

Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archeology, Culture and Youth Affairs Department KP while exercising power conferred by sub section (1) of section 3 of the KP Government Rest House and Tourism Properties (Development, Management and Regulation) Act 2020) and in pursuance of the decision of the Provincial Cabinet in the its meeting held on November 10, has issued a notification in this regard on November 19.

Provision of affordable and quality accommodation facilities in picturesque valleys and breathtaking hilly areas such as Nathia Gali was the long awaited demand of tourists that was finally fulfilled by KP Government after handing over these five colonial era rest houses to Tourism Department for its opening to tourists.

These historic buildings are located at a panoramic elevation where from visitors could see the splendid natural beauty, waterfalls, biodiversity and mountainous beauty of Kalabagh, Bagnotar, Jhika Gali, Nathiagali, Dongagali, Baragali, Thandyani and Ayubia with ease.

The tourists would also enjoy chairlift ride at Ayubia, zigzag walking tracks at Galayat in a single day while staying in these primitive buildings with eye-catching architectural designs and awesome art work.

Stretched over 76 kanal vast areas and above 7922 feet height from sea level comprising eight rooms and sprawling lush green lawn, the Governor House Nathiagali is a historic building constructed in 1928 where tourists and general public would easily stay in secure environment along with their families after proper booking.

The spectacular two-storey building with eight spacious rooms, two drawing rooms, a dining hall and meeting room, walking track, guest rooms and sprawling lawn reminds visitors of its glorious past where decisions about destiny of people of subcontinent and affairs of the province were decided by past rulers.

These buildings incurred huge financial burden on the national exchequer on account of maintenance, staff salaries, utility bills and others unforeseen expenditure in the past and now it would become a source of income generation.

Similarly, Chief Minister KP House located on top of a mountain peak near Governor House Nathiagali on 12 kanal was constructed in 1932 with four-state-of the art residential rooms and beautifully designed architectural balconies, sprawling lawn, walking track, meeting and special rooms for guests and impresses visitors soon after entering this ancient two storey building.

Karnak House is located in front of the CM House in Nathia Gali was constructed in 1932 where most of Federal and provincial ministers besides bureaucrats and lawmakers stayed in the past. It has four architectural designed rooms with vast lawn from where tourists can easily enjoy the splendid view of Nathiagali and adjoining valleys.

Previously known as Hamaliya House, Speaker House was constructed in 1933 and has six rooms carrying awesome architectural and art designs and was mostly used by speaker and deputy speaker KP Assembly in the past.

IGP House' at Nathiagali having eight rooms was constructed in 1929 on 22 kanal where mostly IGPs of Khyber Pakthunkhwa stayed in the past.

The spokesman said opening of these rest houses were necessitated after arrival of influx of foreign and domestic tourists to Khyber Pakthunkhwa in wake of PTI Govt decision to issue new online visa facility to 175 countries and visa on arrival to 96 countries.

He said the visas initiatives has attracted a large number of foreign tourists from Sri Lanka, China, South Korea and other countries that visited Peshawar and Swat museums where a rich collection of buddhism, ancient articles, sculpture, coins, manuscripts, books, paintings of Gandhara civilization, Greco-Buddhist, Persian handicrafts, Mughal and later periods were kept preserved.

On August 9, 2019, Khyber Pakthunkhwa Cabinet had approved handing over of 169 rest houses of Provincial Government and Local Bodies immediately to Tourism Department along with human resource for further renting out of the same under the said act to facilitate tourists.

KP Govt on August 22, 2019 through a notification, has transferred the management along with human resource of 169 Government rest houses of different departments to Tourism Department and further renting out of the same in phased manner in general public.

Transferred Govt rest houses include 20 of the Irrigation Department, 56 Communication and Works, 21 Local Government and Rural Development, two police and 70 of the Forest Department.

The spokesman said majority of rest houses required renovation and rehabilitation works for which huge financial resources would be required.