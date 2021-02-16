Five colonies sealed in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed offices of five illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures on Tuesday.

A FDA spokesman said Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya with his team took action against Smart City and Shifa Valley of Chak No 236-RB, Madina Paradise of Chak No235-RB, Niamat Town and Sindhu Town of Chak No 223-RB as these were developed without approval.

To which,the FDA sealed premises and sales offices of the colonies and demolished theirstructures.