Five commercial buildings sealed over dengue larvae

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The anti-dengue campaign was intensified as the teams sealed five commercial buildings after dengue larvae was found.

The anti-dengue teams launched a crackdown under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer and sealed many hotels including showrooms.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif sealed five commercial buildings including Bundu Khan and Chase Value.

Joint teams of the health department and district administration also served notices for dengue larvae.

Anti-dengue teams checked railway colony, hotels, restaurants, showrooms, including water filtration plants and tanks.

DC Rizwan Qadeer said that there were concerns about the growth of dengue larvae due to humidity in the season.

Special measures will continue to protect the lives of citizens.

Special surveillance was underway to eliminate dengue larvae in cemeteries and markets, he concluded.