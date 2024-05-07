Five commercial buildings sealed over dengue larvae

District administration has sealed five commercial buildings over presence of dengue larvae during a special crackdown launched in the city on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) District administration has sealed five commercial buildings over presence of dengue larvae during a special crackdown launched in the city on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer, health department launched a special crackdown to prevent dengue spread and inspected various commercial buildings. The teams found dengue larvae at five commercial buildings and sealed the buildings over violations of Dengue Standard operating Procedure (SoP).

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Saif, the price control magistrates were also participating in the dengue campaign.

He said that strict legal action would be taken over presence of dengue larvae at all domestic and commercial buildings.

He maintained that tyre shops, godowns and other places were also being checked under dengue act. He urged masses to play their role in making the dengue campaign successful by ensure cleanliness around them.