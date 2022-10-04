UrduPoint.com

Five Commercial Vehicles Impounded

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Five commercial vehicles impounded

District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded five commercial vehicles during a special operation launched on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded five commercial vehicles during a special operation launched on Tuesday.

A team of RTA led by Secretary RTA Hina Rehman launched a special operation against the commercial vehicles using illegal stands and parking vehicles outside the vegetable market which resulted in traffic blockage.

The officer impounded five vehicles for seven days and started further legal action against the owners.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA said that the district administration has allocated special place to transporters for parking of their vehicles.

She said that the transporters have been warned time and again to not park their vehicles on road as it was becoming one the major reasons of traffic blockage.

She warned transporters to avoid violations otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Vehicles Road RTA Traffic Market

Recent Stories

MWL Secy General's visit, an explicit demo of Pak- ..

MWL Secy General's visit, an explicit demo of Pak-Saudi relations: Tahir Ashrafi ..

8 minutes ago
 Modern trends imperative for increasing productivi ..

Modern trends imperative for increasing productivity: Dr Iqrar

8 minutes ago
 Dutch Prime Minister Says Energy Situation Major C ..

Dutch Prime Minister Says Energy Situation Major Concern for Everyone in Netherl ..

8 minutes ago
 Tennis: Astana ATP results - collated

Tennis: Astana ATP results - collated

8 minutes ago
 DC constitutes committee for monitoring Eid-Milad- ..

DC constitutes committee for monitoring Eid-Milad-un-Nabi arrangements

11 minutes ago
 Biden in Call With Zelenskyy Announces $625Mln Aid ..

Biden in Call With Zelenskyy Announces $625Mln Aid Package With More HIMARS - Wh ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.