Five commercial vehicles impounded

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded five commercial vehicles during a special operation launched on Tuesday.

A team of RTA led by Secretary RTA Hina Rehman launched a special operation against the commercial vehicles using illegal stands and parking vehicles outside the vegetable market which resulted in traffic blockage.

The officer impounded five vehicles for seven days and started further legal action against the owners.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA said that the district administration has allocated special place to transporters for parking of their vehicles.

She said that the transporters have been warned time and again to not park their vehicles on road as it was becoming one the major reasons of traffic blockage.

She warned transporters to avoid violations otherwise strict action would be taken against them.