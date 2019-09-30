Five confirmed dengue patients admitted to BVH

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Five more patients were admitted to dengue isolation ward at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) after their laboratory tests were confirmed positive.

The focal person at BVH, Dr. Aamir Bukhari said that laboratory tests of five more patients were confirmed positive and they had been admitted to dengue isolation ward at the hospital. He said that earlier, eight patients who were suffering from dengue virus were discharged from the hospital after health recovery.

Bukhari said that the management of BVH (One of largest state-run civil hospitals of Punjab province) had established another dengue isolation ward at emergency of the hospital in order to provide treatment to the patients if they were suffered from dengue virus.

He said that dengue isolation ward set up at BVH comprised of 19 beds.

He further said that doctors and paramedics were present besides required medicines at dengue isolation ward, adding that all available medical facilities were being provided to the patients.

Meanwhile, sources at the hospital emphasized the need to launch campaign in Bahawalpur to raise awareness among citizens not to accumulate water outside their houses, shops and roads. They said that women and shopkeepers usually daily washed floor of their homes and shops with water, respectively, causing accumulation of water on roads and in streets, providing suitable environment to dengue mosquito for growth. They said the district management of Bahawalpur should take action in this regard.