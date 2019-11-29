UrduPoint.com
Five Convicted In RBOD Land Fraud Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 12:05 AM

An accountability court here Thursday convicted six persons, including including a junior clerk, sentenced them to five years imprisonment each for fraudulent land acquisition for Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) project, besides imposition of fine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ):An accountability court here Thursday convicted six persons, including including a junior clerk, sentenced them to five years imprisonment each for fraudulent land acquisition for Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) project, besides imposition of fine..

The court ordered that the properties of the convicts, including Allah Dino Mallah, a junior clerk at Sub-Registrar Office in Jamshoro district, Muslim Khan, Muhammad Sadiq, Nabi Bux, Abdul Qayum and Punhoon. should be sold if they failed to pay the fine amount.

Muhammad Qasim Khokhar was acquitted by the court due to want of evidence.

The court ordered that the trial of Shafiullah, Shahdat Hussain, Abdul Wahid and Fida Hussain, who are also nominated in the same reference of National Accountability Bureau, would be conducted after their arrest.

Former Deputy Commissioner Suhail Adeeb Bachani was also nominated in the same reference but he filed a plea bargain with NAB.

According to the NAB, fake entries of between 30,000 to 40,000 acres of land for the land acquisition were made for the RBOD project.

The convicts were shifted to Nara Jail following the verdict.

