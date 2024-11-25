Five Cops Among Seven Injured In Tank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) An attack on a police picket in Tank district left at least seven people including five policemen injured, police informed on Monday.
The miscreants attacked Gul Imam police checkpost with heavy arms, leaving seven people injured.
The injured included five policemen and two drivers of the poultry-carrying vehicles.
The injured were shifted to Tank hospital from where two the injured were referred to Dera Ismail Khan in critical condition.
Large police forced reached the area soon after the incident and started a search operation to nab the involved.
APP/vak
