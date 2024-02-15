Open Menu

Five Cops Injured In Anti-encroachment Clash; Accused Apprehended

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 07:11 PM

Five cops injured in anti-encroachment clash; accused apprehended

During an anti-encroachment operation at Multi Chowk, Gulbahar on Thursday, at least five police personnel sustained minor injuries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) During an anti-encroachment operation at Multi Chowk, Gulbahar on Thursday, at least five police personnel sustained minor injuries.

The cops were stabbed by shopkeepers protesting against the operation.

The accused individuals involved in the attack, namely Kashif, Shahrukh, and Bilal, were promptly apprehended by the police.

The injured constables, identified as Arsalan Ahmed, Iqbal Hussain, Qasim, Hamza, and Bashir, were promptly shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import ..

Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import bill

3 minutes ago
 DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Pol ..

DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign

3 minutes ago
 KMC Council to meet on Feb 22

KMC Council to meet on Feb 22

3 minutes ago
 Naval Chief oversees conduct of Exercise Seaspark ..

Naval Chief oversees conduct of Exercise Seaspark 2024

3 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters

LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters

3 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Ind ..

Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Indian team’s visit to Pakistan

10 minutes ago
May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders ..

May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders' properties

10 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointmen ..

Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointment as PBM MD

9 minutes ago
 Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo miss ..

Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo mission

10 minutes ago
 LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list

LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list

10 minutes ago
 PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell m ..

PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell meeting

17 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test ..

Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test squad for Australia tour

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan