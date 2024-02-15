Five cops injured in anti-encroachment clash; accused apprehended

During an anti-encroachment operation at Multi Chowk, Gulbahar on Thursday, at least five police personnel sustained minor injuries

The cops were stabbed by shopkeepers protesting against the operation.

The accused individuals involved in the attack, namely Kashif, Shahrukh, and Bilal, were promptly apprehended by the police.

The injured constables, identified as Arsalan Ahmed, Iqbal Hussain, Qasim, Hamza, and Bashir, were promptly shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.