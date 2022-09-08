UrduPoint.com

Five Cops Injured In Lakki Grenade Attack

Published September 08, 2022

LAKKI MARWAT, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) ::At least five policemen were injured when unknown miscreants hurled a hand grenade on Chowki-15 of police in Lakki Marwat district on Thursday.

Police said five cops, including Post In-charge ASI Sharifullah, were injured in the grenade attack.

Soon after the incident, the police cordoned off the entire locality and started a search operation to nab the perpetrators involved.

The injured cops identified as Khalid, Zeeshan, Afzal and the driver Imdad were shifted to Sara e Naurang Hospital by Rescue 1122 from where two seriously injured were referred to Bannu Hospital.

