Five cops injured in police station blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :At least five policemen were injured when a blast occurred inside police station Attock Kurd on Tuesday.

According to police a blast occurred at police station Attock Khurd, injuring five police personnel. Police said the nature of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

DPO Attock along with a big force of police reached the site of the incident and started investigation from various angles. The injured cops were shifted to hospital in Attock.

The injured cops included ASI Imtiaz, Wireless Operator Bilwal Siddiqui, constables Sajjad, Faizan and Tauqeer.

The area has been cordoned off and an investigation into the incident was started.