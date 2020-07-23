Five cops injured in Police van-truck collision near Sheikhupura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :At least five cops were sustained injuries after a police van carrying them was hit head-on collision by a speeding truck near Sheikhupura Hiran Minar interchange on Thursday morning.

According to details, Rescue officials informed that the mishap took place early in the morning when police van was on routine duty when it collided with a truck at an interchange in Sheikhupura.

The impact of the collision was so high that the police van got completely damaged from the front leaving five cops injured, a private news channel reported.

Following the accident, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the nearest Hospital, rescue officials says.

Investigations regarding the exact cause of the accident are underway, after which legal procedures will take place against the van or truck driver.