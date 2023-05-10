UrduPoint.com

Five Cops Injured In Stone-pelting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Five cops were injured due to stone-pelting by protesters in Sialkot late at Tuesday night.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, along with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood, visited hospital and met the inquired policemen.

They appreciated the policemen for performing their duties diligently, and directed the hospital staff to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

The DPO said every jawan of Sialkot police was standing with determination to maintain peace in the city. He said the safety of life and property of citizens would be ensured at all costs.

