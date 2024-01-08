Five cops martyred, 22 injured in Bajaur blast

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) At least five police officials were martyred and 22 wounded in a bomb explosion targeting a police vehicle in Belot Farsh area of Mamund tehsil in Bajaur district on Monday.

Police said the cops were going to provide security to the polio vaccination teams adding that more deaths were feared as some of the injured were in critical condition.

The deceased and injured have been shifted to Khar Hospital, where an emergency was declared, they added.

Police said blood donation was sought by the hospital authorities for treatment of the victims. All the casualties were police personnel.

