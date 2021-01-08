Five cops sacked for alleged involvement in killing of Osama Satti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Friday terminated five policemen from their services for their alleged involvement in killing of Osama Satti.

They been fired from jobs after found involved in misconduct and to be guilty. The orders regarding their termination from services have been issued.

The officers terminated in the case include Sub-Inspector Iftikhar, Constables Mustafa, Shakeel, Mudassir and Saeed.